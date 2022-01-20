Dangerously Cold Temperatures Have Returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day is in place thru Friday morning for cold temperatures leading to dangerous wind chill values. The middle of January is typically our coldest stretch of weather for the year, statistically speaking. The next couple of days will live up to that and then some! Overnight lows are expected to be well below zero with afternoon highs struggling to reach the double digits. A “Wind Chill Advisory” has been issued for Madison and points westward.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies expected as Arctic high pressure settles in. Winds will be light, but it doesn’t take much wind to drive down wind chills when temperatures are below zero. Overnight lows will dip 3-6 degrees below zero with wind chills in the 15-25 below zero range.

THURSDAY:

Abundant sunshine will be around all day Thursday, but don’t let it fool you. While it may look nice from inside, it will be a frigid day with high temperatures in 8-12 degree range. Wind chill values will hang out a few degrees on either side of zero.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies remain Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures once again slip 5-10 degrees below zero. Wind chills could dip as low as 20 below zero for a second night.

PRECAUTIONS:

Make sure to dress appropriately and layer up as you head out the door. Sunglasses will be a good idea as well. Don’t forget to have an emergency kit in your vehicle should a worst case scenario develop and you are stranded. It is important to keep a close eye on kids and elderly folks who may not be able to dress warm on their own or indicate there level of chill. While you are at it, don’t forget the pets!

