First Alert Day Thru Friday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THRU FRIDAY MORNING

Arctic high pressure remains in place through the end of the week. With clear skies, temperatures are once again expected to drop below zero and a few degrees colder than last night. Wind chills will be a few degrees warmer as winds are lighter, but still down to 20 below zero. Sunshine remains Friday with highs rebounding to the middle teens.

The weekend gets active again with several clipper type systems. The first will come Friday night into Saturday morning with under an inch of accumulation. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday with around an inch possible. The third comes Monday and this one may bring some slightly heavier totals depending on the track.

Temperatures remain below normal with another arctic outbreak expected by the middle of next week with highs into the single digits and lows below zero.

