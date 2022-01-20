FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold wind chills this morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today as First Alert Weather Day as very cold wind chills are expected during the morning hours. Currently, a big ridge of high pressure is building in from the northwest. It is allowing cold, arctic air to plunge southward across the nation’s midsection. Temperatures are starting off this morning well below the zero mark. Wind will be brisk out of the northwest at around 10 mph. Wind chills during the morning are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon. Wind chills are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range early today. (wmtv)

Cold temperatures will continue for a couple more days. A little bit milder weather is expected Saturday. (wmtv)

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today. Cold temperatures will hang around into next week with near or below average readings through at least the middle of the week. The best chance of snow in the near-term will be on Monday of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 10. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: -7. Wind: Light.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 15.

Saturday: A few flurries possible early, then mostly sunny. High: 25.

