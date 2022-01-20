Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold wind chills this morning

Continued cold tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today as First Alert Weather Day as very cold wind chills are expected during the morning hours. Currently, a big ridge of high pressure is building in from the northwest. It is allowing cold, arctic air to plunge southward across the nation’s midsection. Temperatures are starting off this morning well below the zero mark. Wind will be brisk out of the northwest at around 10 mph. Wind chills during the morning are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon. Wind chills are expected in the -10 to -20...
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon. Wind chills are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range early today.(wmtv)
Cold temperatures will continue for a couple more days. A little bit milder weather is expected...
Cold temperatures will continue for a couple more days. A little bit milder weather is expected Saturday.(wmtv)

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today. Cold temperatures will hang around into next week with near or below average readings through at least the middle of the week. The best chance of snow in the near-term will be on Monday of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 10. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: -7. Wind: Light.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 15.

Saturday: A few flurries possible early, then mostly sunny. High: 25.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

Latest News

Wind Chill Advisory
Cold Temps Thursday
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon Thursday. Wind chills are...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER THURSDAY: It’s going to be even colder!
Cold Temps
Arctic Air Returns
A mild day for today, then turning much cooler through the middle of the week.
Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler