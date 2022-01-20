Advertisement

Gableman subpoenas immigrant group for election records

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has filed a subpoena seeking election records from an immigrant rights group.

Voces de la Frontera Action officials said in a statement Wednesday that Michael Gableman sent them a subpoena on Jan. 5 demanding that the group turn over “a veritable mountain” of documents and communications related to the election by Wednesday.

The subpoena marks the first time Gableman has demanded that a non-government entity turn over records since his probe began last summer.

The group has filed a motion with Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Landford asking her to invalidate the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
VP Harris headed to Wisconsin for Monday visit
Wisconsin Republicans seek to tighten unemployment benefits