Madison fire chief recognized as ‘Hometown Hero’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s fire chief was honored Thursday as a “Hometown Hero” during an Assembly session for the impacts he has made in the community.

City of Madison Fire Department Chief Steven Davis has served as a member of the agency for the last three decades, holding the position of chief since 2021. He will be retiring this April.

The Hometown Heroes program is meant to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to better their community. Each winner is invited to the Wisconsin State Capitol and encouraged to speak on the Assembly floor.

State Representative Samba Baldeh (D-Madison) nominated Davis for the award. Baldeh worked with Davis during his time as president of the Madison Common Council.

“Madison was fortunate to have had a Fire Chief with such vision and dedication to his work and our community,” Baldeh said. “His work puts the department and the safety of the city on solid footing for years to come.”

Under Davis’ leadership, MFD has added two new stations and expanded its emergency medical services to neighboring cities.

He launched the Mobile Integrated Health Program in 2016, which is a partnership between the department and local health services to send paramedics to people’s homes to care for at-risk individuals. This reduces the dependence on emergency services.

Baldeh noted Davis’ implementation of the C.A.R.E.S Team, which is an alternative to emergency personnel for those who are experiencing mental or behavioral health crisis.

Davis also led the Madison to become the first city in the state to use PFAS-free firefighting home, Baldeh continued, which is more environmentally friendly. He also put the first 100%-electric fire engine into service.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.