MPD responds to two reports of armed robberies on E. Washington Ave.

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:58 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Within minutes, Madison Police say officers responded to two reports of armed robberies on East Washington Ave. on Wednesday.

MPD says they both happened on the 2700 and 2800 blocks of E. Washington Ave around 4:50 p.m. In both robberies, a weapon was threatened and implied but not seen.

When officers were responding to the incidents, they detained a subject walking on E. Washington Ave. at Oak St. who matched the suspect description provided by witnesses.

Police say after further investigation and evidence collection, they arrested the suspect on charges related to the armed robberies.

If anyone has more information on this incident, you’re asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

