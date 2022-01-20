Name released of pair killed in crash near Portage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol released the names of the two Portage residents killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash along Hwy. 33 in Columbia Co.

According to an updated WPS statement, Christina Hileman, 37, and Jekoby Hopkins, 25, were both found dead in their sedan, which caught fire after colliding with two oncoming semis shortly after noon.

Investigators determined Hileman was behind the wheel of the 2012 Nissan Sentra shortly after noon and the pair were heading east on Hwy. 33, when the car crossed the centerline near the I-90/94 interchange.

The Sentra struck two tractor-trailers that were heading west. Neither of the semis’ drivers were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

