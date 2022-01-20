Advertisement

Name released of pair killed in crash near Portage

FILE
FILE(WPTA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol released the names of the two Portage residents killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash along Hwy. 33 in Columbia Co.

According to an updated WPS statement, Christina Hileman, 37, and Jekoby Hopkins, 25, were both found dead in their sedan, which caught fire after colliding with two oncoming semis shortly after noon.

Investigators determined Hileman was behind the wheel of the 2012 Nissan Sentra shortly after noon and the pair were heading east on Hwy. 33, when the car crossed the centerline near the I-90/94 interchange.

The Sentra struck two tractor-trailers that were heading west. Neither of the semis’ drivers were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash

Latest News

Assembly to vote on GOP-authored bills expanding gun rights
UW: Man behind “abhorrent anti-Asian actions” no longer welcome at games
The anniversary comes as interest in outdoor sports has reached record numbers in the last few...
Cascade Mountain celebrates 60th anniversary
Halderson trial resumes on Tuesday
Halderson trial goes to the jury