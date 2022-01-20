Advertisement

Packers release defensive lineman Kingsley Keke

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Kingsley Keke #96 of the Green Bay Packers sacks Drew...
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Kingsley Keke #96 of the Green Bay Packers sacks Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.

The 2019 fifth-round pick from Texas A&M made eight starts this season but hadn’t played at all in their past three games.

This move comes as the Packers prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night.

Keke had 23 tackles, 2½ sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games this season.

