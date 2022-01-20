Advertisement

Packers: Standing room only tickets for playoff game sold out

A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers say they’ve sold out of the limited number of standing room only tickets available for Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The tickets went for $87 each plus fees and there was a limit of 4 per household.

Fans will be standing in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s on the fourth level of the stadium’s south end. Fans can use viewing platforms on either side of the sections.

The tickets will not be resold on the NFL Ticket Exchange.

“With the playoffs now underway, the team needs Packers fans to help amplify the Lambeau Field home-field advantage on Saturday. Ticket holders for the game who can’t use their tickets themselves are urged to share their tickets only with other Packers fans to ensure Lambeau Field is the most supportive environment possible for the Green and Gold. As all tickets are now mobile tickets, the process of transferring tickets to other fans is easier than ever,” reads a statement from the team.

Kickoff for the Packers-49ers game is 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash

Latest News

UW: Man behind “abhorrent anti-Asian actions” no longer welcome at games
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to shoot during the first half of an NBA...
Giannis leads Bucks past short-handed Grizzlies, 126-114
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Kingsley Keke #96 of the Green Bay Packers sacks Drew...
Packers release defensive lineman Kingsley Keke
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to pass against the Green Bay...
Packers pass rush could tell the story in playoff meeting with 49ers