Police investigate armed carjacking on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking along the 1700 block of Thierer Road.

MPD says a woman was entering her car at a sandwich shop around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when someone stole her car at gunpoint.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested, but say the investigation is ongoing.

