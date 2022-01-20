Advertisement

Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say

Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her apartment.(Wichita County Jail via KAUZ)
By Emily Van de Riet and KAUZ Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAUZ/Gray News) - A Texas woman was arrested after police say they found human remains in her apartment that had been decomposing for weeks.

Officers with the Electra Police Department said that they were sent to an apartment on Dec. 1 for a report of flies and a foul odor coming from a unit’s open window. After receiving no response after knocking on the door, officers entered the apartment and found a decomposing body in the hallway, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KAUZ.

Police said Susan Que Smith then arrived back at her apartment with her young daughter and told officers that the dead body was her daughter’s father, Michael Albert Wiest.

Smith told police she had been living with Wiest’s decomposing body for three to four weeks without reporting his death because she didn’t want to be evicted; Wiest was not supposed to be at the apartment.

Police did not provide a cause of death for Wiest.

Officers also said the apartment was “unlivable.” In addition to the dead body, there were several open buckets of human waste that were being used as toilets due to not having running water. Officers said there was also rotting food and trash littering the apartment.

Smith was arrested and jailed on charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence on Jan. 18. Her bond has been set at $7,500.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor

Latest News

Four Beloit Memorial HS students created a theme for the Bucks game Wednesday to bring...
Beloit Memorial HS students’ Bucks theme idea brings awareness to mental health
Two people killed in multi-vehicle wreck near Portage
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine