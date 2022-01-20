Advertisement

Two people killed in multi-vehicle wreck near Portage

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County, authorities report.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Highway 33 eastbound, east of I-90/94 in Columbia County.

A sedan was driving eastbound on Highway 33 near Portage when it crossed the centerline east of the I90/94 interchange and collided with two semi-trucks driving westbound.

State Patrol stated the sedan caught on fire due to the collision.

Two people who were inside the sedan were killed. There were no other injuries.

Officials have not yet identified those who are deceased.

The crash is still under investigation.

