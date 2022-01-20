Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs competing redistricting maps

FILE - More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a...
FILE - More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a redistricting case that could determine political boundary lines in the battleground state for the next decade. The court could issue a final decision within weeks after hearing the arguments Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that are expected to last all day. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are questioning whether political boundary lines drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers or someone else should be the enacted for the next decade.

The court is hearing redistricting arguments Wednesday.

The court is expected to issue a final decision within weeks to set the maps in time for candidates running for office this fall.

Justices have questioned attorneys about which of the submitted maps meet its criteria to make the fewest changes, including moving the fewest people and not splitting up communities.

Liberal justices are asking if there are enough districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters.

