100%: Chief medical officer says all US Olympians vaccinated

FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the snow on a decoration for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Jan. 20, 2022.(Andy Wong | AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic top doctor says all of the 200-plus athletes heading to Beijing for the Olympics next month are fully vaccinated, and not a single one asked for a medical exemption.

Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Finnoff says the 21-day quarantine period that the hosts are requiring for unvaccinated participants, combined with the education the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee provided, “really resonated with the athletes.”

In September, the USOPC introduced a policy requiring U.S. athletes to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 unless they had a medical exemption.

About a month later, the IOC put out guidelines calling for full vaccinations or a three-week quarantine period upon entering China.

