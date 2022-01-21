Advertisement

24-year-old man dies after crash on Madison’s north side

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reports a 24-year-old man has died after a fiery overnight crash Friday on the city’s north side.

According to an incident report, officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 900 block of Northport Drive.

Officers say the man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was driving the vehicle when it crashed head-on into a tree and caught on fire.

The driver was later pronounced dead at a Madison hospital.

MPD is still investigating this crash.

