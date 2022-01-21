3 Rounds of Snow this Weekend; Colder Air on the Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get the shovels ready! Multiple rounds of snow move across southern Wisconsin this weekend. The region will start next week with a few inches of fresh snowfall on the ground.

Round 1

The first round of snowfall moves into the Capital Region tonight and early Saturday morning. The first snow showers move into the Driftless Region after 10 p.m. and continue through Madison around and after Midnight. Snow flurries wrap up after sunrise & NW winds take hold. Most places pick up around half an inch of snowfall with models indicating slightly higher amounts NW of Madison (including portions of Vernon and far NW Richland Counties). Sunshine is back for Saturday afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 20s.

Round 2

Another clipper system moves by late Saturday into early Sunday. This time, the snowfall will be focused over NE Iowa & SW Wisconsin. The first snow showers enter into far Western Wisconsin around 7-8 p.m. and clip the SW portion of the NBC15 viewing area overnight - ending before sunrise. 1-2″ of snowfall is possible for much of Crawford, Grant, Lafayette, Iowa and SW Richland Counties. Amounts fall to around half an inch near Madison and drop off farther North & East. Sunshine is expected again by Sunday afternoon. Highs will only climb into the teens.

Round 3

The final clipper system moves by late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Widespread snow showers begin after 10 p.m. Sunday and continue until just before sunrise. Most areas could see around 1-2″ with higher amounts near and NE of Madison. Exact timing and amounts on this clipper may be refined as we get closer. Highs on Monday will climb into the upper 20s. SW winds will switch out of the NW by the afternoon - beginning a much colder trend towards Mid-Week.

Arctic high-pressure moves back into the Great Lakes Region - bringing low temperatures below-zero Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the single-digits both days. Dangerous wind chills are possible during this time frame - First Alert Days will be considered should trends hold.

EXTENDED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Blustery; 70% Snow Showers | WIND: SW 10-15 MPH; Gusts up to 30 MPH | LOW: 11

SATURDAY: Snow Flurries Ending; Becoming Mostly Sunny | WIND: W 10-15 MPH | HIGH: 22

SATURDAY NIGHT: 60% Snow - mainly SW of Madison; Mostly Cloudy | LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny | WIND: N 3-5 MPH | HIGH: 14

MONDAY: 60% AM Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy | WIND: SW 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: Sunny & Cold | HIGH: 8 LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: Sunny | HIGH: 10 LOW: -13

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny | HIGH: 26 LOW: 1

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny | HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

