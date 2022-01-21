All west bound lanes on US 18/151 are closed near Verona due to a crash

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The west bound lanes on US 18/151 at Highway JG are closed due to an early morning crash, according to Wisconsin DOT.

Dane Co. Dispatch says around 4:05 a.m. someone called in a head-on crash. Dispatch adds, the crash appears to involved a semi and sedan.

Mt. Horeb EMS was dispatched, but the extent of any injuries are unclear.

The west bound lanes are expected to be closed for a few more hours.

This is a developing story.

