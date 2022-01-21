Advertisement

All west bound lanes on US 18/151 are closed near Verona due to a crash

(MGN)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The west bound lanes on US 18/151 at Highway JG are closed due to an early morning crash, according to Wisconsin DOT.

Dane Co. Dispatch says around 4:05 a.m. someone called in a head-on crash. Dispatch adds, the crash appears to involved a semi and sedan.

Mt. Horeb EMS was dispatched, but the extent of any injuries are unclear.

The west bound lanes are expected to be closed for a few more hours.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents

Latest News

Kabby Hong, a teacher at the Verona Area High School, wants to see Asian American history...
Raising ‘visibility’: Bills aim to add Asian American history to Wis. schools’ curriculum
Lawmakers push for bills that would require Asian American history curriculum
Lawmakers push for bills that would require Asian American history curriculum
American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with...
American Girl relocating, consolidating Middleton corporate offices
FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Gov. Evers, officials push for bill to support reproductive health care access