American Girl details impact of Middleton relocation, consolidation

American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with other facilities.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than four dozen American Girl workers will be affected by the company’s decision to relocate its corporate office in Middleton and combine some warehouse operations.

A spokesperson told NBC15 News on Friday morning that 55 employees from in its warehouse and operations locations in Middleton would be impacted by the move. Public Relations Director Julie Parks noted that “approximately 40 new positions” would be added in DeForest, Wisconsin, about twenty miles away.

She added that the Middleton workers will be invited to apply for those newly added jobs or any other opportunities at distribution centers in Pennsylvania and California that are run by American Girl’s parent company, Mattel.

For eligible employees who do not take other positions within the company, American Girl plans to provide “transition assistance,” Parks continued.

On Thursday, the company revealed its Middleton corporate office location will be moving to a new space within Dane County. It will also combine its warehouse operations with its Deforest Distribution Center and two other Mattel facilities by June.

