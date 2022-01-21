Advertisement

American Girl relocating, consolidating Middleton corporate offices

American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with...
American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with other facilities.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Girl’s corporate offices in Middleton will be relocating and consolidating later this year, the company announced Thursday.

The Middleton corporate office location will be moving to a new space within Dane County. It will also combine its warehouse operations with its Deforest Distribution Center and two other Mattel facilities by June.

The company, known for its beloved dolls that teach young girls about history, stated that several new positions will be added in Deforest and employees from the Middleton location are invited to apply for these. This includes its warehouse and distribution areas. The employees are also able to apply for positions in other Mattel facilities, which are located in Pennsylvania and California.

American Girl explained the move comes as it has shifted to a fully remote contact center and a hybrid workplace for corporate functions. It is also working to upgrade its company’s operating system across the Mattel distribution network in order to improve its services and efficiencies.

Madison philanthropist Pleasant Rowland founded the Pleasant Company in 1986, which later became known as American Girl once it was purchased by Mattel less than a decade later.

NBC15 has reached back out to American Girl to find out exactly how many employees are affected and how many positions will be added to the Deforest facility.

