Cheesemania! New foods available for Packers playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you enjoy an overload of beer cheese, sausage, and boozy hot chocolate, then you’re bound to love the new mouth-watering concession options as a part of Lambeau Field’s playoff menu.

Football fans are often curious about the Midwest creations served up as concessions at Green Bay Packers games.

The playoffs offer an opportunity to showcase specialty items.

“These items we’ve pushed the boundaries a little more, and we’re just very excited about them, we think the fans are going to love them. A lot of Johnsonville products, Sargento cheese, we try to take a normal stadium brat and figure out how we can reinvent it and make it crazy and cool,” said Zach Ladubec, Executive Chef for Delaware North at Lambeau Field.

Packers foodservice partner Delaware North gave us a little taste of those cheesy culinary creations, who added six new food items, and four specialty hot chocolates, topped with booze for those of drinking age.

“We’ve added a wide variety of food and beverage items for the postseason that feature imaginative twists on fan-favorites – incorporating both regional flavors and products,” said Heath Barbato, Delaware North’s general manager at Lambeau Field. “From general concessions to the clubs and restaurants, we’ve bolstered the menus across the board for the Packers’ playoff run.”

At Lambeau, folks can find the new creations at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, general concession stands, the stadium’s club level, and at 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

“This is my third year doing something like this, I would say this is by far one of my favorite ones. Zach’s team is phenomenal at creating different things and special items here,” said Jordan Burke, Director of Operations at Delaware North.

You can also sample them just across the street, at ‘The Turn Restaurant’ in Titletown.

“I think for people that are here a lot or not, I think it’s just something new, it’s exciting, it’s just a little bit different than a brat or hot dog or a beer. It’s just, we’re trying to get as much hype as we can, to keep the fans hyped up and help the team,” said Ladubec.

The favorite among the culinary team is the Perfect Spiral Burger!

“It’s that cheese curd bun that we kind of concocted here, makes a really kind of special crunch to it when you’re eating it. Just a really cool spin on a burger,” said Burke.

Here’s how Delaware North describes the playoff creations:

• Perfect Spiral Burger: All-natural Festy Burger, topped with jalapenos, fried onions, Johnsonville Original Sausage strips and Sargento beer-cheese sauce. Served on a spiraled cheese curd roll. Available in general concessions near Sections 106, 133 and 326.

• Pick-Six Meatball Sub: Six Johnsonville brat-and-cheese-curd meatballs, topped with braises onions, “Run-it-Back Sauce,” beer mustard and crushed potato chips. Served on a fresh hoagie roll. Available in general concessions (Sections 105 and 326), the club level (Section 690) and Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

• The Title Tower: Tower of French fries, crowned with Sargento beer-cheese sauce, cheese curds, Johnsonville brat crumbles, scallions and crème fraiche. Available in general concessions near Section 134.

• Pound the Rock Burger: Waygu beef burger, topped with bacon jam, Red Rock cheese and Blue Moon-battered onion petals. Served on a pretzel bun. Available at 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

• Scorched Earth Tots: Oversized stuffed jalapeno tots, served with beer-cheese dipping sauce. Available at The Turn Restaurant Lounge Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite.

• Wisconsin Food Groups Flatbread: Handmade flatbread that highlights three of the state’s popular “food groups” – fried cheese curds, Johnsonville bratwurst and ranch dressing. Garnished with mozzarella cheese and sauerkraut (because why not?). Available at The Turn Restaurant Lounge Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite.’

Delaware North's new playoff food for the Packers game. (Delaware North)

Specialty Hot Chocolate station at Section 117 in general concessions:

• Momentum Changer: Hazelnut hot chocolate with Frangelico and bourbon, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker pieces.

• Out-of-Towner: Caramel-cinnamon hot chocolate with RumChata, topped with cinnamon and whipped cream.

• Blindside Protection: Traditional hot chocolate with Godiva liqueur, Kahlua and vodka, topped with white chocolate chips and whipped cream.

• PB Blitz: Peanut butter hot chocolate with Skrewball whiskey, topped with peanut butter cups and whipped cream.

