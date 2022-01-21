Advertisement

County to County: Dane Co. essential to Democratic turnout in Wisconsin

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head toward the Midterm elections, President Joe Biden marked one year in office this week. As part of NBC News’ political coverage, they are focusing on a select number of counties across the country, including Dane County.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills and NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster discuss what young voters are thinking in terms of how President Biden is handling the pandemic.

You can catch County to County coverage on NBC News and Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.

