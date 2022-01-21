Advertisement

Dane Co. awards nearly $110,000 to nonprofit for grassland preserve expansion

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is awarding nearly $110,000 to a Wisconsin nonprofit for the purchase of 40 acres of land to provide a critical habitat for wildlife.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced The Prairie Enthusiasts will use the funds to expand the Erbe Grassland Preserve in the Town of Blue Mounds.

This land will fill a gap between land TPE already own, creating a 140-acre preserve to support rare and declining grasslands birds, prairie vegetation and prairie-restricted insects.

“We are excited to partner with The Prairie Enthusiasts on this land purchase to increase access to recreational opportunities and preserve our natural resources,” Parisi said. “This effort will help ensure Erbe Grassland Preserve and its environmental benefits can be enjoyed for many years to come.”

The expansion will also make way for year-round hiking, bird watching and other recreational activities.

The costs for the project are estimated to be $206,900 and the Dane Co. Parks Commission recommends up to $109,400 in county match funds.

