ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

Skaters compete during the Speed Skating China Open, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The venue will host speed skating competition at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.(Mark Schiefelbein | AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month’s Beijing Olympics.

The company cited concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.

ESPN Executive Vice President Norby Williamson says in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China.

With the change, they will now join a larger group covering the Olympics remotely.

