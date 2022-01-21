ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month’s Beijing Olympics.
The company cited concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.
ESPN Executive Vice President Norby Williamson says in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China.
With the change, they will now join a larger group covering the Olympics remotely.
