Frigid Temps Remain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Arctic high pressure remains in place through the end of the week. We are starting of wind temperatures well below zero and wind chills that are even colder. Sunshine remains Friday with highs rebounding to the middle teens.

The weekend gets active again with several clipper type systems. The first will come Friday night into Saturday morning with under an inch of accumulation. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday with around an inch possible. The third comes Monday and this one may bring some slightly heavier totals depending on the track.

Temperatures remain below normal with another arctic outbreak expected by the middle of next week with highs into the single digits and lows below zero.

