Advertisement

GOP investigator no longer wants to jail Wisconsin mayors

Madison Mayor
Madison Mayor
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-hired investigator looking into Wisconsin’s 2020 election is no longer seeking to jail the mayors of Green Bay and Madison for allegedly not complying with a subpoena he issued last year.

A judge on Friday said he needed more facts before deciding whether to compel the mayors to testify.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez asked both sides to submit their arguments over the next 10 weeks and set a hearing for April 22.

Meanwhile, the attorney representing investigator Michael Gableman said he is no longer seeking to jail the mayors for noncompliance as originally requested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change

Latest News

Rep. Elijah Behnke
Wisconsin GOP lawmaker calls for election cheating in video
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Assembly approve lowering working age in summer
President Joe Biden leaves after a news conference in the East Room of the White House in...
Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who questioned Biden win disciplined
Assembly to vote on GOP-authored bills expanding gun rights