Health official: Omicron has not peaked in Wisconsin

Omicron variant graphic
Omicron variant graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s chief medical officer says COVID-19 omicron variant has yet to peak in Wisconsin, even as there are encouraging signs it is waning in parts of the northeastern United States where it was first detected.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard says hopefully, the state is at or near the peak even though the data does not yet show it.

The state’s seven-day average number of new cases hit another new high, at 18,836, while hospitalizations statewide were down by 115 over the past seven days.

Westergaard says he didn’t know yet if the decline would happen quickly or be more prolonged.

