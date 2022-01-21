Advertisement

Kenosha police identify 3 people who died in Kenosha fire

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the three people who died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin.

Kenosha police say 68-year-old Jeanine Black, 72-year-old Paul Neil and 80-year-old Diane Wood, all of Kenosha, died Monday night when a blaze broke out at the Saxony Manor apartments. The release did not say whether they were permanent residents at the apartment complex.

Kenosha police officers had evacuated several residents before firefighters arrived. After the fire was contained, crews conducted secondary searches and found two people dead.

One of the two appeared to have died from a medical event. A third adult died later at a hospital of injuries sustained in the fire.

