Madison PD launches fundraising campaign for bulletproof vests fit for K-9s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the community’s help in protecting some of its four-legged officers.

The department launched a fundraising campaign Friday for bulletproof vests fit for six patrol dogs.

Officer Eric Disch, who has worked as a handler on the K-9 unit for seven years, explained that he puts on his body armor and bullet-resistant vest each day, which isn’t the case for the dogs.

MPD stated the K-9 unit dogs- named Domo, Bowie, Roko, Allied, Charlie and Patton- currently wear bulkier vests that can weigh up to eight pounds. Because they are so heavy, the vests are only put on during high-risk situations if there is time.

The new “K-9 storm” vests are more lightweight, MPD noted, and can be worn during the dog’s entire patrol shift.

“The dogs will have something that is going to protect them at all times,” Disch said. “Having the Storm vests ready to go, it makes sense when we have to act immediately. Dangerous situations can’t always be planned.”

Each vest costs around $2,600. MPD is working with nonprofit organization Keeping K-9s in Kevlar to cover the costs and is asking the community to consider donating to the campaign.

“We owe it to them,” Disch said. “We owe it to our donors and the general public that, when we are sending these dogs into dangerous situations, they have just as much protection as a human officers.”

Those interested can donate online or send in a check to:

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar

3901 Airport Way

Bellingham, WA 98226

