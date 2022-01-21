Middleton-Cross Plains Schools cancels two days of classes to support staff well-being

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is adjusting the district calendar to implement extra days off next month to support the well-being of staff members during an ongoing shortage.

Staff will have off on Feb. 14 and 15, while students will not attend on the 14, 15 or 16, Dr. Dana Monogue announced Thursday. Feb. 16 was already a scheduled PD day.

Dr. Monogue explained that the district, like many others, has incurred staffing shortages amid the pandemic, which is causing a strain on current employees.

In a brief video posted by the district, Monogue listed that staff have given up prep periods, done additional supervisions, took on extra students, served lunches and driven district vehicles to get children to and from school. The district has seen an increased number of staff absences, as well as low daily substitute fill rates.

“All of this has taken an individual and collective toll on our educators,” Monogue said. “We have amazing people who work here and I need to do everything I can to keep these talented people here this year and make sure they want to come back next year.”

Monogue stated that while some families may find this inconvenient, it is the best option to prioritize the well-being of district staff.

“Our staff get up each and every day ready to help out in any way possible, even though they are weary and exhausted,” Monogue continued. “I feel compelled to honor and acknowledge the efforts of our staff and prioritize their mental health and well-being as this pandemic continues.”

The district added that the days off mean middle and high school students may need to participate in asynchronous learning if there are snow days that fall after Feb. 16.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.