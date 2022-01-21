Overwhelming absences force Waterloo School District to cancel classes

WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waterloo School District threw in towel Friday after more than 100 students on average were absent every day so far this week. The district canceled school for all grades to end the week after the number of students who were not going to make it climbed to 125 – or nearly a sixth of the entire student body.

In a post on the district’s website, the district said it will use the extra time to begin a deep cleaning of its building, in hopes that students will be able to return to class on Monday. At this time, the district has ruled out going virtual to start next week.

The district’s statement did not mention COVID-19, nor did it indicate if any of the absences were linked to students contracting the virus or staying home to isolate themselves.

In addition to letting the students stay home, teachers and staff were given the day off as well, so they could have time to get back into shape before Monday. Afterschool activities have also been canceled Friday, with the intention of those resuming next week too.

With the unexpected day off, district administrators have opted to push back the end of its Term 2 until Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.