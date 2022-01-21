Advertisement

Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, has filed papers in court to recover property seized by police after his arrest, including the gun he used in the shootings.

A motion filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday states that Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be destroyed.

In November, the 19-year-old was found not guilty of all charges related to the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse shot the men during a chaotic night of protests over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

