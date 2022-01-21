Advertisement

SSM Health’s program to build nursing talent in Wisconsin

The nursing shortage in Wisconsin dates back to before the pandemic, but the past two years of...
The nursing shortage in Wisconsin dates back to before the pandemic, but the past two years of COVID have exacerbated the problem. At SSM Health, the “Grow Your Own” talent program is one of the ways health systems are trying to address that problem for the long term.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nursing shortage in Wisconsin dates back to before the pandemic, but the past two years of COVID have exacerbated the problem. At SSM Health, the “Grow Your Own” talent program is one of the ways health systems are trying to address that problem for the long term.

The talent program is a way to come alongside staff, helping them follow their career path as they pursue licensing to become certified nursing assistants or registered nurses. St. Mary’s Madison began hiring patient safety attendants back in 2020.

Those attendants work around the hospital assisting in patient care. The hospital works with them to find what floor suites their goals, working with them as they pursue certification as CNAs and RN’s. The hospital provides classroom and clinical hours for trying before hiring them into a role, helping them with additional on-the-job training.

“I can identify what their strengths are and what they’re interested in,” said Alaina Landerud, SSM Health resource pool manager. “And help build off those career goals.”

This is especially important because of the staffing shortages felt at hospitals and health care facilities across the state.

The Wisconsin Nursing Association says one of the main contributors to the nursing shortage is a logjam of nursing talent. Because not enough nurses are leaving the field to teach or train, not enough new nurses are entering the field. Another problem is new nurses leaving the state.

For SSM Health, this program can be a long-term solution to a prevalent problem dating back to before the pandemic.

“It’s very important and well worth the time it takes if facilities or organizations are wondering, ‘Should I do this or should I not,’” said Landerud. “They’re eager to learn and want to be in the healthcare industry.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash

Latest News

Courtesy of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.
Middleton-Cross Plains Schools cancels two days of classes to support staff well-being
Verona names new Head Football Coach
Andrew Riley named Verona Head Football Coach
The Center for Black Excellence and Culture unveils floor plans, capital campaign
American Family Insurance invests $2.5 million in The Center for Black Excellence and Culture
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Packers: Standing room only tickets for playoff game sold out