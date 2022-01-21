SSM Health’s program to build nursing talent in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nursing shortage in Wisconsin dates back to before the pandemic, but the past two years of COVID have exacerbated the problem. At SSM Health, the “Grow Your Own” talent program is one of the ways health systems are trying to address that problem for the long term.

The talent program is a way to come alongside staff, helping them follow their career path as they pursue licensing to become certified nursing assistants or registered nurses. St. Mary’s Madison began hiring patient safety attendants back in 2020.

Those attendants work around the hospital assisting in patient care. The hospital works with them to find what floor suites their goals, working with them as they pursue certification as CNAs and RN’s. The hospital provides classroom and clinical hours for trying before hiring them into a role, helping them with additional on-the-job training.

“I can identify what their strengths are and what they’re interested in,” said Alaina Landerud, SSM Health resource pool manager. “And help build off those career goals.”

This is especially important because of the staffing shortages felt at hospitals and health care facilities across the state.

The Wisconsin Nursing Association says one of the main contributors to the nursing shortage is a logjam of nursing talent. Because not enough nurses are leaving the field to teach or train, not enough new nurses are entering the field. Another problem is new nurses leaving the state.

For SSM Health, this program can be a long-term solution to a prevalent problem dating back to before the pandemic.

“It’s very important and well worth the time it takes if facilities or organizations are wondering, ‘Should I do this or should I not,’” said Landerud. “They’re eager to learn and want to be in the healthcare industry.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.