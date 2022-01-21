Advertisement

UW regents to consider final recommendation for president

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders are close to announcing their pick for system president.

The Board of Regents is slated to meet Friday afternoon to make their choice between UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt and business attorney Jay Rothman.

The selection comes after the system has gone two years without a permanent leader and during a time of heightened concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim president since Ray Cross retired in June 2020.

The regents named Jim Johnsen, then president of the University of Alaska, as the lone finalist for the job the month Cross retired but Johnsen withdrew his name from consideration that same month amid a massive backlash about the selection process and his spotty record in Alaska.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash

Latest News

American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with...
American Girl relocating, consolidating Middleton corporate offices
FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Gov. Evers, officials push for bill to support reproductive health care access
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dane Co. awards nearly $110,000 to nonprofit for grassland preserve expansion
Dangerous wind chills expected over the next couple of days.
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Have Returned