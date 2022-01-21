Advertisement

Wisconsin prosecutor weighs in on fake GOP electors

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin assistant district attorney says state or federal prosecutors should look into a complaint filed a year ago alleging that Republicans committed fraud when they submitted false paperwork saying former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state.

Wisconsin is one of seven states where Republican electors met and filed fake paperwork seeking to cast electoral votes for Trump.

A liberal attorney filed complaints about the Republicans’ action last year with the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The elections commission hasn’t commented publicly on the complaint and Wednesday’s letter is the first response from Milwaukee County prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash

Latest News

American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with...
American Girl relocating, consolidating Middleton corporate offices
FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Gov. Evers, officials push for bill to support reproductive health care access
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dane Co. awards nearly $110,000 to nonprofit for grassland preserve expansion
Dangerous wind chills expected over the next couple of days.
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Have Returned