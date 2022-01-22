Advertisement

Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Bucks beat Bulls 94-90

Chicago Bulls' Matt Thomas tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen during the first...
Chicago Bulls' Matt Thomas tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks overcome the ejection of Grayson Allen and beat the Chicago Bulls 94-90.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Bulls ahead with 23 seconds left.

Both teams posted their lowest 3-point percentages of the season.

The Bulls shot 18.4% from beyond the arc and the Bucks made 19.4% of their attempts.

Allen was ejected midway through the third quarter for a flagrant foul 2 against Alex Caruso

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change

Latest News

FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
100%: Chief medical officer says all US Olympians vaccinated
No. 8 Michigan rolls past Wisconsin 83-44, moves to 16-2
Packers fans get geared up, pumped up for NFC Divisional Playoff game
Verona names new Head Football Coach
Andrew Riley named Verona Head Football Coach