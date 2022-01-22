Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Bucks beat Bulls 94-90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks overcome the ejection of Grayson Allen and beat the Chicago Bulls 94-90.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Bulls ahead with 23 seconds left.

Both teams posted their lowest 3-point percentages of the season.

The Bulls shot 18.4% from beyond the arc and the Bucks made 19.4% of their attempts.

Allen was ejected midway through the third quarter for a flagrant foul 2 against Alex Caruso

