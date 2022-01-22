Beloit PD search for two suspects in store robbery
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is in search of two suspects who robbed a Beloit store before fleeing Saturday.
According to police, the two suspects robbed a store on the 1500 block of Henry Avenue. While robbing the store, shots were fired by the suspects.
The suspects fled north on Royce from Henry. Police ask that people who live around the area from Park to Prairie Henry to Cranston check any video footage from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the suspects.
No injuries have been reported at this time. If you have any information, message the City of Beloit Police Department on Facebook or call them at (608) 757-2244.
