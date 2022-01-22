DeForest service member recognized with Packers tickets as part of Operation Fan Mail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A DeForest service member will receive free tickets to the big Green Bay Packers game against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend as part of Operation Fan Mail.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trevor Klock was selected to receive the honors from the program this week, which recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game who are nominated by people close to them.

Klock is originally from Sun Prairie and started serving in the Army Reserve from 2004-2007 and was active duty in the Army from 2007-2019. He has served in the Army National Guard since 2014.

Klock served in Afghanistan while on active duty as a scout sniper team member. He now flies a Black Hawk helicopter in an aviation-based unit in Madison.

The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions are giving the Klock family four tickets to the game this Saturday and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

The Packers and WPS Health Solutions encourage interested families, or friends of eligible families, to submit an essay on why a particular family should be saluted this year.

Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online.

