Advertisement

Go, Pack, Go! Packers, downtown Green Bay host pep rallies

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There were plenty of events for Green Bay Packers fans ahead of Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Downtown Green Bay hosted a pep rally Friday at 3:30 p.m. Fans gathered at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets.

There was music, selfie stations, hot cocoa and giveaways. Look for Packers-inspired vehicles.

The Green Bay Preble Pep Band and Drumline and local dance teams performed.

The GBBRAT were on site as the “Unofficial Traveling Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.”

It’s Green and Gold Friday and fans are encouraged to wear Packers colors. CLICK HERE to share your spirit with Action 2 News.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change

Latest News

BLM signs defaced with KKK graffiti in Madison
The Princeton Club West in Madison revoked one man&amp;rsquo;s membership after an argument...
Membership at Princeton Club Madison West terminated after hate speech altercation
Photographer captures unity in Juneteenth photo project
UW students talk about fears after alleged daylight sexual assault
Two delivering bait to a customer at Chuck's Sport Shop. 6-16-20.
Chuck's Sport Shop delivers bait with 'Two' times the fun