Go, Pack, Go! Packers, downtown Green Bay host pep rallies
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There were plenty of events for Green Bay Packers fans ahead of Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.
Downtown Green Bay hosted a pep rally Friday at 3:30 p.m. Fans gathered at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets.
There was music, selfie stations, hot cocoa and giveaways. Look for Packers-inspired vehicles.
The Green Bay Preble Pep Band and Drumline and local dance teams performed.
The GBBRAT were on site as the “Unofficial Traveling Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.”
It’s Green and Gold Friday and fans are encouraged to wear Packers colors. CLICK HERE to share your spirit with Action 2 News.
