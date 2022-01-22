Janesville declares winter weather emergency ahead of Sunday storm

CITY OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - As a winter storm approaches Sunday, and 2-4 inches of snow and ice accumulations are predicted, the City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency Saturday.

The snow emergency goes into effect at 4 a.m., at which point no one will be allowed to park on city streets until snow control operations are complete, the city said.

The forecast for Monday, Jan 24 is calling for another 2-4 inches of ice and snow. In that case, the winter weather emergency may be revoked and residential streets will not be plowed in anticipation of more snow.

Those who are unable to park in a driveway or garage should park in one of the following:

· East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive

· City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street

· S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street

· Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street

· River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street

· N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

