Janesville home fire causes an estimated $110k in damage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Agencies worked Thursday night to put out a fire at a Janesville home, which resulted in an estimated $110,000 in damage.

The Janesville Fire Department arrived around 6:35 p.m. to the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive for a malfunctioning gas fireplace.

Thirty firefighters, including crews from the Milton Fire Department, were on scene to extinguish the fire.

Officials were able to control the fire in about a half hour. Firefighters conducted salvage and overhaul on scene, packed up a frozen fire hose, and assisted with the investigation.

One man had a medical emergency, but the department stated it was not directly related to the fire. Janesville firefighters and paramedics conducted advanced life support care on the man and took him to a local hospital. Janesville Fire did not say if he was a resident to the home.

Janesville Fire Dept. says the fire was not suspicious, but it is still under investigation.

The Footville Fire Department responded to work in the city along with off-duty Janesville firefighters while on-duty firefighters worked at this home fire.

In all, eleven units were on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.