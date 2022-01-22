Advertisement

Madison restaurant to host 4th consecutive Puppy Bowl Watch Party & Fundraiser

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bierock, a Madison bar and restaurant, is hosting their fourth consecutive Puppy Bowl Watch Party and fundraiser, with 10% of sales to be donated to the Dane County Humane Society.

The watch party, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, will feature a big projection screen TV that will display the event, as well as food and drink specials for customers, the restaurant said.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a “tail-gate” pregame show and continue through the remainder of the evening. When the Super Bowl kickoff begins at around 5:30 p.m., Bierock said they will turn to the game.

Attendees can enjoy featured food and drink items such as Tito’s vodka, which has the tagline “Vodka for Dog People, a Chocolate Lab Porter by Wisconsin Brewing Company, brats from Beef Butter BBQ. cheese curds from Farmer Johns and caraway-seasoned sauerkraut. Puppy chow will be available for dessert.

Due to health code regulations the restaurants said dogs are not allowed at the event.

