New COVID-19 test site opening in Janesville

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Janesville to provide residents with more access to tests.

The Rock County Health Department explained that the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 cannot be understated amid the spread of the virus, which is currently intensified by the omicron variant.

The health department is partnered with Summit Clinical Laboratories to host the site, which will open Monday and be located at 3530 North County Highway F.

The test site will offer walk-ins and tests by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Those who come to get tested should bring along their ID. If they are insured, they should also bring their insurance or Medicare cards. RCHD noted that the testing is free of cost for anyone who has symptoms or thinks they have been exposed to the virus.

