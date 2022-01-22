Advertisement

No. 14 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin’s 7-game streak

Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) shoots against Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath (0) during the first...
Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) shoots against Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak.

Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans, who shot 53% from the field. Michigan State moved into first place in the conference, ahead of Wisconsin and Illinois.

Johnny Davis scored 25 points and Brad Davison added 22 for Wisconsin, which struggled to score in the first half, fell behind by double digits and couldn’t catch up. The Badgers were without Tyler Wahl, who averaged 15.3 points during their winning streak.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change

Latest News

Chicago Bulls' Matt Thomas tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen during the first...
Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Bucks beat Bulls 94-90
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
100%: Chief medical officer says all US Olympians vaccinated
No. 8 Michigan rolls past Wisconsin 83-44, moves to 16-2
Packers fans get geared up, pumped up for NFC Divisional Playoff game