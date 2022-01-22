Pro-life Wisconsin group brings nearly 150 Wisconsinites to Washington for anti-abortion rally

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Pro-lifers from Wisconsin joined supporters from across the nation Friday to advocate against abortion.

“Being with hundreds of thousands of other people, who are fighting for the same cause, really rejuvenates our mission,” says Anna DeMeuse of Pro-Life Wisconsin.

DeMeuse says three buses full of nearly 150 Wisconsinites made the trip to Washington, D.C. to participate in the annual March for Life.

DeMeuse shares why she says it was important for the group to make the trip: “In Wisconsin, it’s a grind day-to-day trying to work and pray and fight for the lives of the unborn.”

This year’s event returns in full-capacity after attendance was down last year due to COVID.

The march comes back as the topic of abortion is front and center with multiple cases coming before state judges as well as the Supreme Court.

“Pro-Life Wisconsin’s mission is to cultivate society, in which every human life is welcomed, treasured, and loved,” says DeMeuse. DeMeuse says, after the march, group members will have a chance to explore the city.

Americans are waiting on the Supreme Court’s decision of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The pending case challenges the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

If upheld, it could impact Roe vs. Wade which makes abortion a constitutional right.

A decision in this case is anticipated this summer.

