SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As new trends emerge in the dietary supplement market this year, SSM Health is sharing some information on two frequently talked about supplements- apple cider vinegar and ashwagandha.

According to SSM Health, 75% of Americans take dietary supplements, and most do so to support their immune health.

Apple cider vinegar and ashwagandha have been around for a long time and are both said to have benefits such as weight loss, stress relief and preventing bacterial infection.

Dr. Roopa Shah, MD, a Family Medicine Specialist at SSM Health is offering the following information on the two supplements:

Apple Cider Vinegar:

The reported benefits of ACV are many and range from reduced blood pressure and weight management to prevention of bacterial infections.

Not all of these benefits have been studied. Some studies of ACV have shown that the supplement can reduce blood pressure, control blood glucose and diabetes, as well as control yeast and other fungal infections like candida or thrush.

There is evidence showing that taking ACV can improve your glucose metabolism, lipid profiles, and overall body weight, though more research is needed.

There is still limited research around what form of ACV works best and most research is based on the liquid form as opposed to pills and gummies that are widely marketed.

Because the supplement comes in a range of concentrations, you should follow instructions carefully and be careful to not exceed recommended dosage,” Dr. Shah said. “Because if you use to much of it, it can erode your tooth enamel and cause stomach issues. If you’re curious about taking ACV supplementation, you should talk with your doctor.”

Ashwagandha:

Some evidence shows that the herb can reduce blood sugar levels through its effects on insulin secretion and sensitivity.

Studies show that it may help reduce cortisol levels, particularly in chronically stressed individuals.

Another way it helps reduce stress and anxiety is in aiding regulation of chemical signaling in the brain. This helps reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety in people with chronic stress and anxiety disorders.

Ashwagandha is found in pill, powder, gummy, and liquid forms.

SSM Health urges people to talk with a doctor to find the right dosage and form of ashwagandha given the drastic differences between brands and types.

