UW Health provides families with winter safety tips for children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow moving across southern Wisconsin this weekend and temperatures dropping, UW Health is encouraging families to take precautions to keep children safe from the cold.

With winter well underway in the Badger State, child safety and injury prevention manager at UW Health Kids Rishelle Eithun told families that now is a good time for a refresher on safety tips.

“Many of the winter injuries we see are preventable, so these steps may seem simple, but they make all the difference,” she said. “These tips will help kids stay safe at home, on the road, and in the snow.”

While the snow may be fun to play in, families are reminded to bundle up. Children should come inside periodically to avoid hypothermia, Eithun recommended, and young children should be supervised. UW Health Kids also said using sunscreen and staying hydrated is important, even when it’s cold outside.

When taking refuge inside away from the cold weather, UW Health Kids urged families to make sure their home has a working carbon monoxide detector on every floor and that it is at least 15 feet away from fuel-burning appliances.

Families should also avoid adding extra stuffed animals to a baby’s crib and keep tightly tucked sheets in cribs.

Residents should also have a fire plan in place that shows children how to get out of the home.

Finally, when heading out on the road to brave the elements, UW Health Kids urged families to remove their car from the garage if it needs to warm up in order to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Eithun stated that families should check around the car to make sure the tailpipe is not blocked with snow, which can cause problems with carbon monoxide.

As a reminder, Madison Police Department has urged residents not to leave their cars running outside for very long or to watch them closely if they do, as vehicle thefts can happen.

Bulky coats can also cause an improper fit of a seatbelt, Eithun continued, so families should adjust the harness while their child’s coat is off and then place the coat on them like a blanket. The child can then put the coat back on before they go back outside.

