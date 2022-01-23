Select Dane Co. snowmobile trails to open Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowmobile trails in the Southeast and Northwest Regions of Dane County will open at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Dane County Parks.

There are over 500 miles of snowmobile trails throughout the county, including Badger, Glacial, Dumlin and the Military Ridge State Trails. There must be at least six inches of snow and steady below freezing temperatures for the trails to be opened, Dane County Parks said.

Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs President Mark Stephens said this marks the first time there has been adequate snow conditions to open the trails.

“With the trails opening, snowmobile enthusiasts are eager to take their first ride of the season,” Stephens said.

Most snowmobile trails are on private lands, and officials remind riders to not deviate from designated trails, Dane County Parks said. Riders are also encouraged to obey trail signs, refrain from drinking and riding, and review snowmobile regulations before venturing out on the trails.

A State Snowmobile Trail Pass is required to ride on the trail system. Conditions are reported as marginal and users are reminded to watch for groomers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.