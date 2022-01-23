Juneau County officials investigate after two homes hit by ‘random’ gunfire

JUNEAU CO., Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two homes were hit by gunfire overnight in the northern part of the county.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, a report for a home damaged by gunfire came in around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the scene in Armenia.

About a half hour later, another call came in for the same report in Necedah Township.

Officials say people were inside the home at the time this happened and nearly hit by bullets.

At this time, investigators believe the shots fired incidents are random.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

