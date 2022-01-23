Madison artist builds labyrinth from discarded Christmas trees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At Olbrich Beach Park, a labyrinth made out of Christmas trees is rising out of the snow and ice.

For weeks, artist Lillian Sizemore, along with a team of volunteers, has braved the cold and winds to create a work of art out of discarded holiday evergreens.

“The fresh air, the fresh pine scent is very healing and energizing,” said Sizemore. "

Sizemore says part of the project is to bring attention to the state’s Christmas tree farmers.

“I wanted to do something that would support them and the agriculture and also bring awareness to how we use our real trees,” said Sizemore.

Sizemore received a grant through the Madison Arts Commission to create the project and the Christmas trees were crowdsourced donations.

She says there’s a new trend in creating art installations for the winter months.

“We have lots of support during our beautiful summer weather,” said Sizemore. “I think, especially in these COVID years where we’re kind of cooped up a bit, it’s really nice to have the support of the city.”

With the Madison skyline in the background, Sizemore says Olbrich Park is the perfect location.

“it’s a place to slow down a little bit and get off the phones and be in the outdoor, fresh air,” she said.

The Grand Opening of the How Lovely Are Thy Branches project will be on Sunday, January 30th. The labyrinth is free to walk through and will be open to the public throughout the month of February.

