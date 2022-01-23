Madison declares a snow emergency

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison has declared a snow emergency while streets are being plowed.

It will take about 12 to 14 hours for streets to receive their first round of plowing. Since more snow is expected into Monday, Jan. 24th, the declaration will remain in place.

This declaration means that certain parking restrictions are in effect for at least the next two nights or until the snow emergency is lifted.

This means overnight alternate side parking restrictions are now in place. Violators of overnight alternate side parking rules can be ticketed and they may be towed.

Parking restrictions for Sunday night:

-All vehicles parked on the street Sunday night need to have their vehicles on the EVEN house numbered side of the road between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Parking restrictions for Monday night:

-All vehicles parked on the street Monday night need to have their vehicles on the ODD house numbered side of the road between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

All Madison residents are encouraged to find off-street parking options for vehicles and trailers until Tuesday, Jan. 25th.

